KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $220.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

