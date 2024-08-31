KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.9% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 76,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.49 and a 200-day moving average of $413.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.