KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

