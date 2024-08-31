KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 617,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 435,696 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 25,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

