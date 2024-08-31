KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,212 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
