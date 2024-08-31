KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,949,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $276.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

