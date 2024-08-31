KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $3,112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $343.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.79. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

