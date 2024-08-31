KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

