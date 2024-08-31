KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aflac by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $110.68.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

