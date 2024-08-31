KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

