KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.