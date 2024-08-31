KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.