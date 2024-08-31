KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in RTX by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

