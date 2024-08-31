KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

