KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 138,964 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

