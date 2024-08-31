KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after buying an additional 7,550,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after buying an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $56,924,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $86.40 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

