KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

