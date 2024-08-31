KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 99,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

