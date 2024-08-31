Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.72 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -872,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Free Report ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

