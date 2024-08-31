Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $150,612.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 449,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

