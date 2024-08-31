Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $568.25 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.