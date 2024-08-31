Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

