Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Down to $34.84

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $32.93. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 131,694 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

The firm has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

