Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 233,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

