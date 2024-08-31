Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

