Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

