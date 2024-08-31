Mark Powell Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Mark Powell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.04 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,320.00 ($27,243.24).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23.

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

See Also

