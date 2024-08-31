Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,765,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 153.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.