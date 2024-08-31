Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 153.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 192.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.