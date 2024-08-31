Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.47% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $106,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

