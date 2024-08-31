Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $62,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

