Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Mercury General worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

