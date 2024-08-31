Meredith Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meredith Wealth Planning decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

