Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day moving average of $492.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

