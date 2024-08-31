Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $49,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,439.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,401.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,354.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.