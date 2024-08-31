Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,177,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $284.06 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $284.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

