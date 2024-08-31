Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

