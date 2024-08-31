Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $475.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
