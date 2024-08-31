Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 66,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

