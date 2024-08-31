Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

