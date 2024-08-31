Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of KMB opened at $144.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
