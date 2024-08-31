Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,812 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.