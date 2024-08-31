Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $458,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $200.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $201.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

