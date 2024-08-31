Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

