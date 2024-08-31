Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.