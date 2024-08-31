Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

