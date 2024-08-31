Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.94 and its 200 day moving average is $318.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

