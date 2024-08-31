Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.79 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.01. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

