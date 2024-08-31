Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,991 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $65,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

