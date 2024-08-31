MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.52.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

